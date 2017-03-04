Thieves Steal Vehicles From Dealership Lot

(East Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Thieves broke into an East Windsor car dealership overnight and made off with several vehicles.
In surveillance video posted to the police department’s Facebook page, five men are seen running through a broken glass door at the Windsor Wheels dealership on Route 5 just before 2:30 this morning.
Once inside, the suspects stole dealership keys from within and swiped a half-dozen vehicles that were for sale in the parking lot.
Police say three of the vehicles were recovered in town.
The suspects arrived in a newer model white Audi Q5 with Connecticut license plates.
East Windsor detectives ask anyone with any information to contact them at (860) 292-8240.