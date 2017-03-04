State, Better Business Bureau Mark Consumer Protection Week

March 4, 2017 6:45 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ State officials and the Connecticut Better Business Bureau are offering tips to avoid being scammed as part of National Consumer Protection Week.
The national awareness campaign runs Sunday through Saturday.
The state Department of Consumer Protection and the Better Business Bureau are urging people to shred documents, organize important paperwork and increase online password security. They recommend not using the same password for more than one account and enabling two-step verification for accounts.
They also will be offering daily tips on their websites and social media accounts.
State Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris says it’s a good time for consumers to take a few minutes to protect themselves from identity theft and scams.

