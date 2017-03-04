No. 1 UConn Routs Tulsa, Extends Winning Streak To 105 Games

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 24 points to lead top-ranked UConn to a 105-57 rout of Tulsa on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Katie Lou Samuelson, who shared the conference player-of-the-year award with Collier a day earlier, added 19 points for the Huskies (30-0), who extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 105 games and reached the 30-win mark for the 12th consecutive season.

It was the 19th game this season in which the Huskies never trailed.

Tulsa stayed in the game for the first 5 minutes and was down 8-7 despite making just three of its first 10 shots.

But Gabby Williams hit her first six shots on the way to a 17-point game and the Huskies led 25-12 after the first quarter. UConn scored the first seven points of the second quarter and the rout was on. A 3-point play by Natalie Butler gave UConn its first 30-point lead at 49-19.

It was 58-24 at halftime.

Erika Wakefield had 15 points for Tulsa (10-21). The Golden Hurricane beat Memphis 60-55 in the opening round but finished the season with losses in seven of its final eight games.

UConn is now 80-0 in league play since the formation of the American Athletic Conference, including 10-0 in the postseason tournament.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Guard Kia Nurse returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous four games because of a chronic stress problem in her right ankle. She played 15 minutes, scoring two points. UConn improved to 49-1 over its last 50 postseason games played in the state of Connecticut and is 13-0 at the Mohegan Sun. The Huskies likely will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Storrs and are expected to be play in Bridgeport during the regionals.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane struggled to overcome deficits this season. It fell to 1-15 when trailing at halftime.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies face UCF in the semifinals on Sunday. The Knights beat Tulane 61-57 in Saturday’s first quarterfinal. UConn beat UCF by 36 points in their only regular-season meeting in Orlando on New Year’s Day.

Tulsa: Season over.