Hearing Upcoming On Proposed Casino

March 4, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: casino, Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, Mohegan Tribe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State lawmakers will be asking more questions of Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes about their proposal to build a third casino, now that they’ve chosen East Windsor for a location.

The General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday on legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed facility on non-tribal land. The tribes, which own and operate casinos in southeastern Connecticut, want a third casino to compete with MGM’s facility under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony on a bill that would open up the process to other casino developers, something MGM has advocated.

Meanwhile, some East Windsor casino opponents are planning a forum Monday to discuss a possible town referendum concerning the proposal.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia