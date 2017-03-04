Connecticut Lawmakers Considering Bear Hunting Season

March 4, 2017 6:59 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – With bear sightings on the increase in Connecticut, lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow the animals to be hunted.
The General Assembly’s Environment Committee will hear testimony Monday on a bill requiring the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to come up with regulations and standards for black bear management, including hunting seasons and permit eligibility.
Days before the hearing, numerous opponents and proponents had already submitted written testimony on the bill, originally proposed by Litchfield Rep. Craig Miner, the committee’s Republican Senate chairman.
Opponents contend bears are a slow-to-reproduce species and would be susceptible to overhunting.
But proponents note how bears are moving into more urban areas and can be costly for the state to handle. They say a regulated hunting season would save the state money.

