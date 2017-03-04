(Westbrook, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Friday night armed robbery in Westbrook has State Police investigating.

The stickup occurred around 7:30 at the Xtra Mart Mobil on Route 1 in town.

Troopers saya lone white or Hispanic male entered the store armed with a silver and black handgun.

He ordered the clerk to turn over an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Not long after, investigators report a silver 4-door vehicle with a loud exhaust sped away from the scene.

The suspect stands between 5-7 and 5-8, with a heavyset build.

He was wearing a dark jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage knit cap over a baseball hat, gray pants and work boots.

Anyone with any information should contact State Police at the Troop F barracks in Westbrook.