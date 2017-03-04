Armed Robbery In Westbrook

March 4, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: armed robbery, connecticut state police, Westbrook

(Westbrook, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Friday night armed robbery in Westbrook has State Police investigating.

The stickup occurred around 7:30 at the Xtra Mart Mobil on Route 1 in town.

Troopers saya lone white or Hispanic male entered the store armed with a silver and black handgun.

He ordered the clerk to turn over an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Not long after, investigators report a silver 4-door vehicle with a loud exhaust sped away from the scene.

The suspect stands between 5-7 and 5-8, with a heavyset build.

He was wearing a dark jacket over  a gray hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage knit cap over a baseball hat, gray pants and work boots.

Anyone with any information should contact State Police at the Troop F barracks in Westbrook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia