ALS Patient Behind Ice Bucket Craze Backs Benefits Change

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ The Massachusetts man who inspired the Ice Bucket

Challenge that has raised more than $200 million for ALS research is backing an

effort in Congress to help others with the disease.

Pete Frates was joined at his home in Beverly on Saturday by Democratic U.S.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a sponsor of the bill known as the ALS Disability Insurance

Access Act.

Moulton says the legislation would speed up federal benefits for patients with

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis by waiving the normal five-month waiting period

for receiving Social Security disability insurance.

Frates was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2012. The former

Boston College baseball captain was recently awarded the NCAA’s Inspiration

Award.

In the Ice Bucket Challenge, people dump ice water over their heads and

nominate others to do the same.

