3 Women Arrested For Larceny At Clinton Crossing Outlets

CLINTON, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) – On Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m., Clinton Police

responded to Clinton Crossing outlet for an unfounded report of suspicious activity. Upon investigating

the initial incident, an employee of the Polo Outlet store approached police on the scene, and reported

that his store had just been victimized by a group of female shoplifters. A description of the offender’s

was provided and officers quickly located three females in the lower level of Clinton Crossing. The three

females were identified and determined to have committed several acts of shoplifting at several different

stores at Clinton Crossing today. The vehicle that the females were driving in was then located parked in

the outlet center parking lot. Inside that vehicle police observed and seized several plastic bags

containing hundreds of items of clothing, and foot wear that were determined to have been stolen from

approximately 13 different stores at Clinton Crossing Outlets today. The recovered stolen property was

valued at nearly $10,000.

Arrested were:

1) Betzaida Rodriguez (9/24/85) of 219 Pendleton Ave., Springfield, Mass.

2) Delia Rodriguez-Perez (1/3/79) of 452 Cares St., Springfield, Mass.

3) Sheyla Orengo (3/8/90) of 30 Summit St., Springfield, Mass.

All three women were charged with Larceny in the Second Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.

All three women are currently being held on $5,000. bonds each.