Two Rivers Magnet School To Close

(CBS Connecticut) — The Capitol Region Education Council today announced that Two Rivers Magnet High School in Hartford will close.
All of the students will be sent to the CREC Academy of Science and Innovation in New Britain.
In a written statement, CREC said that because of the state of Connecticut’s fiscal problems, it decided to cancel construction of the new Two Rivers Magnet High School in Bloomfield.
“We had to make a tough choice during a very tough budget season. Although consolidating the two schools is not the road we envisioned, it is the most-cost effective way of addressing these budgetary challenges without hurting the quality of education that CREC proudly provides,” said CREC Executive Director Greg Florio said in the council’s statement.
The consolidation will take place for the school year starting in the fall of 2017.