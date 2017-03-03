This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 3, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Len Giddix, Host of WTIC’s Garden Talk, says the seasons keep playing games with his heart, and his plants. What can we do to protect our plants outdoors?
7:20- Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a Staff Editor at Reason.com and Reason magazine. Moral outrage is self-serving, say psychologists. So if you’re perpetually raging about the world’s injustices? You’re probably overcompensating.
8:20- Jim Wadleigh, CEO Access Health CT, the Affordable Care Act exchange in Connecticut, needs your help informing customers that need to take one final step and confirm their information to keep their insurance.
8:50- Greg Hladky, reporter with The Hartford Courant discusses the plastic bag tax. The tax has cleared the environment committee… What comes next?
