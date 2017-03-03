Teen Falls To Her Death From Hartford Building

March 3, 2017 5:39 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say an 18-year-old woman who attended a local college fell to her death early Friday, from the roof of a building on Allyn Street.

Officers were called to the building that houses the Angry Bull Saloon at 103 Allyn Street around 12:30 a.m., to find the woman in a back alleyway, said police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have labelled the death untimely, and said drinking had occurred before the the fall. The investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

