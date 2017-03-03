State Severe Cold Weather Protocol Activated

March 3, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Governor Malloy, Severe Cold Weather Protocol

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – Governor Dannel Malloy has activated the state’s  Severe Cold Weather Protocol, with     nighttime  temperatures forecast to  be in the single digits and  with chills  potentially below zero.

When activated the protocol  directs staff from   the state’s Department of  Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services , the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services  and the Department of Housing to  coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s  network of shelters  to ensure the state’s most vulnerable  populations are protected  from the severe  cold weather.

The protocol will remain in effect until  10:00 am  Sunday.

