State Severe Cold Weather Protocol Activated

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy has activated the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol, with nighttime temperatures forecast to be in the single digits and with chills potentially below zero.
When activated the protocol directs staff from the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services , the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Housing to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure the state’s most vulnerable populations are protected from the severe cold weather.
The protocol will remain in effect until 10:00 am Sunday.