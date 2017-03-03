Second Arrest Made In January Shooting

(EAST HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A second arrest has been made in a shooting at Krauser’s Market on Main Street in East Hartford January 28th.26 year old Jesse Smith of Bloomfield has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree ,Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Breach of Peace.
The victim, 25 year old Greg Beaufort was shot multiple times,but survived.
27 year old Alphonso Clarke of Hartford was arrested February 2nd in connection with the shooting.