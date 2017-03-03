Second Arrest Made In January Shooting

March 3, 2017 8:51 PM
(EAST HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – A second arrest has been made in  a shooting at Krauser’s Market  on Main Street in East Hartford  January 28th.26 year old Jesse Smith of Bloomfield  has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Assault  in the First Degree ,Carrying a Pistol without a Permit  and Breach of Peace.

The victim, 25  year old Greg Beaufort was shot multiple times,but survived.

27 year  old Alphonso Clarke of Hartford   was arrested February 2nd  in connection with the shooting.

