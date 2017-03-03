Residents Displaced By Fire

(NEW BRITAIN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A fire Friday afternoon in a four story residential building at 168 North Street in New Britain displaced twenty five residents of the building.The blaze was reported shortly before 1 o’clock.When firefighters arrived there was smoke and fire showing from the fourth floor south and west side windows.There are retail stores on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.
The building sustained heavy fire damage to the fourth floor west apartment and moderate fire, smoke and water damage to the other units and floors.
No one was injured.The New Britain Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
The twelve adults and thirteen children displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Minutes later a fire was reported at a laundromat at 145 Stanley Street.It was under control in about 15 minutes and damage was limited to a small area.
Mutual aid was provided by Hartford, West Hartford and Kensington Fire Departments at the laundromat fire and to provide city-wide coverage.