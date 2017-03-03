Residents Displaced By Fire

March 3, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: fire, New Britain

(NEW BRITAIN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   – A fire  Friday afternoon in a four story residential building at 168 North Street in New Britain displaced  twenty five  residents of the building.The blaze was reported  shortly before 1 o’clock.When firefighters arrived there was  smoke and fire   showing from the fourth floor south and west side windows.There are retail stores on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.

The building sustained  heavy  fire damage to the fourth floor west apartment and moderate  fire, smoke and  water damage to the other units and floors.

No one was injured.The  New Britain Fire Marshal’s  Office is investigating the cause.

The  twelve adults and  thirteen  children displaced  are being assisted by the  American Red Cross.

Minutes later a fire was reported at a  laundromat at 145 Stanley Street.It was  under control in about 15 minutes and damage was limited to a small area.

Mutual aid was provided by Hartford, West Hartford  and Kensington Fire Departments at the laundromat fire and to  provide city-wide coverage.

