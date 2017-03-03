Police Warn Of Crime Trends

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Farmington police are advising citizens of several crime trends they’ve seen developing recently within the community.
Officials say they’ve received reports of thieves targeting and stealing from unlocked vehicles, primarily in the overnight hours.
They say the crooks have made off with cash, credit cards, electronics and vehicle keys.
Police want residents to lock their vehicle doors and not leave valuables in plain sight.
In addition, they say telephone and e-mail scams have been reported in town.
Police are encouraging residents not to provide any private or personal information unsolicited.