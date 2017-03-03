Duo Charged With Skimming Credit Card Numbers, Stealing $60K

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say two New York City men installed credit card skimming devices at gas stations throughout Connecticut and then stole $60,000 from the accounts of unsuspecting victims.

Webster Bank workers told police on Tuesday that two suspects were in a car using phony credit cards at their ATM in New Britain, Connecticut. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot and apprehended Sasun Yengibaryan.

Police say a stack of fake credit cards fell out of his pocket as he was being held and that he had a list of Connecticut bank addresses that he apparently planned to go to or had already visited.

Sergey Grigoryan was also in the car and was arrested. WVIT-TV reports both have pleaded not guilty.

