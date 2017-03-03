Arrests In Holy Land Vandalism

March 3, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Holy Land, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Police have identified three people they allege are responsible for defacing a 52-foot-tall Christian cross at the site of a long-closed biblical theme park in Connecticut.

Waterbury police tell The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2mOfVSG ) they have arrested 18-year-old David Riddick and a 17-year-old girl, and are looking for a 24-year-old man. It couldn’t be determined if they have lawyers.

The prominent cross, illuminated at night, was defaced last month with a large letter T, two pentagrams and a curse.

Police say the suspects were identified using social media, evidence from the scene and surveillance video.

The current cross was put up in 2013 and replaced a larger cross that stood on the site since 1956 at Holy Land park, which once attracted thousands of
visitors a year.

It closed in 1984.

