After Patron’s Fall, Bar Voluntarily Surrenders License

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Hartford bar where a patron fell from the roof to her death this morning has voluntarily surrendered its state liquor license.
The Department of Consumer Protection says the Angry Bull Saloon’s license is suspended through March 24. This, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-year-old Central Connecticut State University student Taylor Lavoie.
DCP Commissioner Jonathan Harris says there will be a review of the establishment’s security measures and, where appropriate, recommended security enhancements.
The bar will remain closed for the next three weeks.
Police say they don’t suspect foul play but are trying to piece together events leading up to Lavoie’s fall from the roof of the building where the Angry Bull is housed.