UConn’s Williams Named AAC Defensive Player Of The Year

March 2, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: AAC, Gabby Williams, UConn Huskies

(Uncasville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – UConn players dot the women’s basketball American Athletic Conference lists of 2016-17 award winners announced today.

Ahead of tournament play which begins Friday in Uncasville, junior Gabby Williams was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams ranked in the top 5 in four different defensive categories during the regular season: rebounding, field goal percentage, steals and blocks.

Huskies named to the All-Conference First Team include Williams, along with sophomores Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Junior guard Kia Nurse garnered All-Conference Second Team honors, while senior guard Saniya Chong made the All-Conference Third Team.

Guard Krystal Dangerfield was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.

