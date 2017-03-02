UConn’s Williams Named AAC Defensive Player Of The Year

(Uncasville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – UConn players dot the women’s basketball American Athletic Conference lists of 2016-17 award winners announced today.
Ahead of tournament play which begins Friday in Uncasville, junior Gabby Williams was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Williams ranked in the top 5 in four different defensive categories during the regular season: rebounding, field goal percentage, steals and blocks.
Huskies named to the All-Conference First Team include Williams, along with sophomores Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson.
Junior guard Kia Nurse garnered All-Conference Second Team honors, while senior guard Saniya Chong made the All-Conference Third Team.
Guard Krystal Dangerfield was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.