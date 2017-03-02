Two Charged In Supermarket Assault

(MERIDEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men have turned themselves in to face charges in connection with an assault at the Stop and Shop supermarket on Broad Street February 12, in which a man and his wife were attacked and the man was knocked unconscious and had several teeth knocked out.
Thomas Zanone of Waterbury and Robert Cote of Meriden are charged with Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Assault,Reckless Endangerment, Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment and Breach of Peace.
The men have been released on $50,000 bond each and are due in Meriden Superior Court March 16.
Police have a warrant for the arrest of a third person.