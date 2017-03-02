A HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE 4 NORTHERN CONNECTICUT COUNTIES FROM 1 AM UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY

Two Charged In Supermarket Assault

March 2, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Meriden, Supermarket

(MERIDEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men have turned themselves in to face charges in connection with an assault at the Stop and Shop  supermarket  on Broad Street  February 12, in which a man and his wife were attacked and the man  was  knocked unconscious  and had several teeth knocked out.

Thomas Zanone of Waterbury and Robert Cote of Meriden are charged with Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Assault,Reckless Endangerment, Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment and Breach of Peace.

The men have been released on $50,000 bond each and  are due in Meriden Superior Court March 16.

Police  have a warrant for the arrest of a third person.

