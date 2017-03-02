This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 2, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. David Banach, infectious disease expert at UConn Health, shares the Flu Season forecast. With this year’s flu season currently at its peak, Dr. Banach discusses the latest information on the Flu Season, since we have several more weeks to go.
7:20- Oren Cass, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, is the author of the new report, “Will Repealing Obamacare Kill People?” Cass says no, and claims that Obamacare has not saved American lives.
7:50- State Sen. Eric Berthel, is now representing the 32nd Senate District. Berthel won comfortably over Democrat Greg Cava of Roxbury in the District. Learn about his background and his plans for the future.
8:20- Eric Person of HBA offers a preview of the 70th Annual Home and Remodeling Show this weekend at the CT Convention Center.
8:50- Lawrence Kane, a martial arts instructor and co-author with Kris Wilder of the book, “Dude, the World’s Gonna Punch You in the Face” has a question– Are “safe spaces” ruining an entire generation’s ability to cope?
