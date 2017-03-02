Norwich Police Nab Drug Suspect

(Norwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwich police are charging a New York City man in connection with what they’re calling a “significant” narcotics arrest Wednesday evening.
Police say they developed information regarding suspicious activity at a hotel in the Norwichtown section.
Detectives say they observed activity consistent with street level narcotics sales.
They they approached and detained 24-year-old Quency Noel.
After obtaining a warrant to search his room, officers say they found 234 oxycodone pills, along with several cell phones and over $3,000 in cash.
Noel was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.
Bond was set at $150,000.
Police say it appeared that Noel had traveled by but to eastern Connecticut from his Jamaica, New York residence