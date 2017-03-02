A HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE 4 NORTHERN CONNECTICUT COUNTIES FROM 1 AM UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY

Norwich Police Nab Drug Suspect

March 2, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Drug sales, Norwich

(Norwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwich police are charging a New York City man in connection with what they’re calling a “significant” narcotics arrest Wednesday evening.

Police say they developed information regarding suspicious activity at a hotel in the Norwichtown section.

Detectives say they observed activity consistent with street level narcotics sales.

They they approached and detained 24-year-old Quency Noel.

After obtaining a warrant to search his room, officers say they found 234 oxycodone pills, along with several cell phones and over $3,000 in cash.

Noel was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

Bond was set at $150,000.

Police say it appeared that Noel had traveled by but to eastern Connecticut from his Jamaica, New York residence

