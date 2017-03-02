Malloy Asks AG To Weigh In On Ramifications Of 3rd Casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has asked the attorney general to weigh in on the risks of pursuing legislation that allows a tribal casino in East Windsor.

In a letter sent this week, the Democrat asked George Jepsen for his opinion on Connecticut’s chances of winning a lawsuit if the legislation is challenged on constitutional grounds. The letter was released Thursday.

Malloy also asked Jepsen to review any potential impact of the proposed legislation on Connecticut’s revenue-sharing deal with the tribes and future gambling. Connecticut receives a 25 percent share of the slot machine revenues generated at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casinos, southeastern Connecticut casinos owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. In exchange, the tribes have exclusive rights to offer casino gambling in the state.

The legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee scheduled a public hearing on the bill next Thursday.

The two tribes first announced plans in 2015 to open a jointly operated casino to compete with the casino MGM Resorts International is building in Springfield, Massachusetts. At that time, Jepsen expressed concerns to legislative leaders about proposed legislation concerning the project, saying it could face constitutional challenges and put the slot machine agreement at risk.

MGM already has filed a lawsuit, claiming legislation that kicked off the tribe’s site selection process violates the company’s rights. MGM has expressed interest in building another casino in southwestern Connecticut and contends the state should allow other developers to vie for a casino license.

Also Thursday, two tribal leaders and East Windsor’s first selectman signed a development agreement which provides the town $3 million up front and $3 million annually on top of annual tax payments estimated at $5.5 million.