Gun Permit Presentation Legislation Returns To Capitol

March 2, 2017 10:03 AM
(CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut police chiefs are again backing legislation that would require those carrying handguns in public, to produce their gun permit when requested by an officer if the weapon is visible to the officer.

Ron Pinciaro, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, says right now, gun owners carrying in public are only required to produce a permit if there’s “reasonable suspicion of a crime.”

“That makes it difficult for police to determine when the permit holder refuses to show their permit– it results in a bad situation,” said Pinciaro. “There have been a number of situations where that has occurred.”

Gun-rights advocates opposed similar legislation last year and the proposal ran out of time in the legislature.

