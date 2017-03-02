Former Day Care Director Gets 5 Monts In Jail For Not Reporting Abuse

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP and WTIC) — A former Glastonbury day care director has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for failing to report child abuse.

Meegan Beach, of Hebron, was sentenced Thursday in Manchester Superior Court. She pleaded guilty in January to two counts of failure to report child abuse and two counts of reckless endangerment. All the charges are misdemeanors.

The judge said Beach tried to cover up abuse by one of her workers, by threatening the job of one employee who complained about it. The judge said Beach also asked another of her employees to change a statement about the abuse.

“I just want to apologize sincerely to the victims,” Beach said in court. She said nothing else.

The mother of one of the victims, who identified herself in court as W-Z, said her 3-year-old son might have been spared the abuse, if the daycare director had done her job and reported the allegations from staff.

“It was indicated that he had been force-fed macaroni and cheese by a teacher, gagged, and that he began to cry because he did not want to eat… And was probably scared out of his little mind,” W.Z. said. “At that time, the teacher hit our child over the back of his head so forcefully that he fell forward and had to brace himself to prevent his face from smashing into the table.”

Beach was the director of the Stork Club day care. A worker at the center, Nicole Mayo, of Wethersfield, was charged a year ago with hitting, restraining and roughly handling several children.

Mayo has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of risk of injury to minors and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She awaits trial.

Authorities say Beach was mandated by state law to report the abuse but didn’t.