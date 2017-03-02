East Windsor, Tribal Officials Celebrate Casino Plans

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Tribal and East Windsor officials gathered for a signing ceremony in East Windsor Thursday, to celebrate an agreement they hope will pave the way for what would be Connecticut’s third casino. The matter now is in the hands of the General Assembly.
The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes want legislation passed this session granting them exclusive rights to operate a casino to compete with a casino MGM is building in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes’ preferred site is the vacant Showcase Cinemas along Interstate 91.
The agreement between the tribes and East Windsor calls for $3 million in annual payments to the town, on top of projected property tax revenue of $5.5 million. The town would also receive a one-time $3 million payment no later than 15 months prior to the casino’s opening.
