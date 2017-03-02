Data Breach Being Investigated

(GROTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton Town Police are investigating after officials with the Groton Public Schools contacted them Thursday morning about a possible data breach.Some information on employees may have been compromised.Detectives are working with the Board of Education and several other agencies to help mitigate any potential information breach and identify those responsible.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but evidence suggests the information was provided through a “Phishing” scam.Police warn there are several scams the public should be aware of , including the deliberate targeting of public institutions.