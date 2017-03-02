Data Breach Being Investigated

March 2, 2017 9:50 PM
(GROTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   –  Groton Town Police are investigating  after  officials with  the Groton Public Schools contacted them   Thursday morning  about a possible data breach.Some information  on employees may have been compromised.Detectives are working with the Board of Education  and several other agencies  to help mitigate any  potential information breach and identify those  responsible.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but evidence   suggests  the information was provided  through a “Phishing” scam.Police warn there are several scams  the public should be aware of , including the deliberate targeting  of public institutions.

