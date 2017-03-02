Convicted Murderer Released

March 2, 2017 7:21 PM
 WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) _ A murder victim’s family has criticized Connecticut’s judicial system after the man convicted of the killing was released early from a life prison sentence.
A state judge Thursday ordered the release of 58-year-old David Weinberg, who was convicted of murder in 1988 in the 1984 stabbing death of 19-year-old Joyce Stochmal, of Seymour.

The Hartford Courant reports that Judge Roland Fasano in Waterbury ordered Weinberg’s release after the Connecticut Innocence Project raised doubts about Weinberg’s conviction. Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt agreed to have Weinberg’s sentence modified to time served.

Stochmal’s sister accused the state of not fully investigating the Innocence Project’s new information.

Joyce Stochmal and Weinberg did not know each other. She disappeared on the way to work and her body was found in Lake Zoar.

 

