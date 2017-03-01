Two Dead In Washington Crash

March 1, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Washington

WASHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) –  Two people are dead after a speeding car went through a red light, struck a guardrail, went airborne, and slammed into a tree on Route 202 in Washington Tuesday afternoon.

State police say driver Eric Johnson, 25, of Terryville was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger, Alexis Schiappa, 25, of Watertown, was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said troopers.

Police say the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. The car was seen traveling at a high rate of speed near Christian Street, and sped up once it passed a state police cruiser parked on the side of the road— running the red light at Route 202 and Baldwin Hill Road, before losing control and crashing, said troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

