Suspect Sought In Gas Station Stickup

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are investigating a Tuesday early morning armed robbery at a gas station in town.
Officers say just before 4 a.m., a clerk at the Shell station on Farmington Avenue reported he had just been held up at knifepoint.
The suspect fled the station with the cash drawer, police say.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a light blue colored hooded jacket, gloves, black sneakers, black pants, and a dark ski mask.
The suspect was also armed with a hunting or long folding knife.
Those with information area asked to contact Detective Mugford at West Hartford Police at (860) 523-5203.