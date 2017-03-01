Schools Ask Students To Ditch Phones For Ash Wednesday, Good Friday

March 1, 2017 10:08 AM
MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Six Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Hartford are asking students and their families to give up their cell phones for Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Dubbed the I Phone Fast, the effort kicked off Wednesday morning at East Catholic High School in Manchester, Holy Cross High School in Waterbury, Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury and Saint Paul High School in Bristol.

The thinking is that silencing busy phones on these two holy days, will give God a chance to call hearts, said the archdiocese.

Tom Maynard, interim principal at East Catholic High School, said students were intrigued by the idea, though some were already going through phone withdrawal Wednesday morning. Students aren’t allowed to use their phones in school, so this commitment affects them before and after school.

