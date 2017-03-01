Oprah 2020? Winfrey Won’t Rule Out Running For Office Thanks To Trump

CBS Local– One of the largest emissions from Donald Trump’s Presidential election, despite no history dabbling in politics, is that similarly successful and famous people are now tipped for potential campaigns. President Trump is a trailblazer in that regard and 2020 will be interesting. Could it be Mark Zuckerberg running for office? Kanye West said he wants in? What about Mark Cuban? Well, how about Oprah Winfrey?

Winfrey told David Rubenstein she’d consider as much in an interview on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” this week. If President Trump could do it, then maybe she could too.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee I don’t have the experience,” Winfrey said. “I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh? Oh!'”

After Hillary Clinton got close to sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office, maybe Winfrey has a chance to be the first woman President this country has ever seen.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” was syndicated from 1986 to 2011 and was the highest rated television show of its kind. According to Forbes, Winfrey’s net worth is currently at $3 billion.

In 2020, Winfrey be 67 years old while President Trump will be 71 years old.