NTSB Report: Stall Warning Heard Before Crash

March 1, 2017 4:42 PM

(CBS Connecticut) — A National Transportation Board report on last week’s deadly plane crash in East Haven says another pilot nearby listened to an emergency transmission from the Piper PA-38, and could hear a stall warning horn in the background.

The stall warning horn goes off when there is not enough airflow around the wings to provide lift.

A stall can be caused if a plane’s speed becomes too slow, or if the angle of the wings is wrong.

One man was killed in the crash, another man was severely injured.

A student and a flight instructor were on board.  They were practicing touch-and-go landings at Tweed-New Haven Airport at the time of the crash.

Student Pablo Campos Isona of East Haven was killed.

Instructor Rafayel Hany Wassef of New London was injured.

