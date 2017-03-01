NTSB Report: Stall Warning Heard Before Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — A National Transportation Board report on last week’s deadly plane crash in East Haven says another pilot nearby listened to an emergency transmission from the Piper PA-38, and could hear a stall warning horn in the background.
The stall warning horn goes off when there is not enough airflow around the wings to provide lift.
A stall can be caused if a plane’s speed becomes too slow, or if the angle of the wings is wrong.
One man was killed in the crash, another man was severely injured.
A student and a flight instructor were on board. They were practicing touch-and-go landings at Tweed-New Haven Airport at the time of the crash.
Student Pablo Campos Isona of East Haven was killed.
Instructor Rafayel Hany Wassef of New London was injured.