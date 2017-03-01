March Madness: Tournament Watch 3/1

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – It’s only been two days since the last update, but still a lot has happened. Welcome to college basketball in March. It’s only going to get more crazy and more ridiculous as the days go on. What adds to the craziness is that each and every game seems to matter to some degree to the majority of the teams playing. Whether it’s improving your chances at a good seed in the tournament, beating your conference rivals in the conference tournament, or trying to squeeze out as many last second quality wins to make sure you make the tournament all together. March will be fun, but February did end up setting the bar relatively high.

In = The team could lose all of the rest of their games between now and March 12th and they would still be in the tournament. Obviously their seeding would take a hit, but it would be a complete shock if they weren’t in the tournament.

Almost In = These are the teams who are not quite there yet, but only need a win or two more, or to avoid any devastating losses between now and the end of the season.

Bubble = Teams that might be in if the field was announced today, but are in direct competition with many other teams.

ACC

In (8) – Louisville, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech

Bubble In (1) – Syracuse

Bubble Out – Wake Forest, Georgia Tech

– Virginia Tech moves into the “In” category with their win over Miami on Monday night, giving the ACC eight teams that should make the tournament this year. Virginia Tech doesn’t have the best out of conference strength of schedule (it currently sits at 282nd in the country), and this could hurt the Hokies when they are seeded in the tournament. Wins over Michigan, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia and Miami plus ten total conference wins to date prove that they belong however.

– Syracuse and Wake Forest have yet to play this week. Their statuses remain unchanged and will be updated on Friday.

– It’s unusual to say that a home win against a team with 4 conference wins is a big win, but this is the 2017 bubble situation we are talking about. Georgia Tech took care of Pitt 61-52 to keep them in the thick of things. A very big game against Syracuse in New York looms this weekend.

Big East

In (4) – Villanova, Butler, Creighton, Xavier

Bubble In (3) – Seton Hall, Providence, Marquette

– Providence took care of DePaul at home and Seton Hall did away with Georgetown which helped both teams avoid bad losses late in the season. These wins aren’t anything special that will propel the teams further into the field, but when you’re considered in at this stage of the game these are almost just as important.

Big 12

In (5) – Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State

Bubble Out – TCU, Kansas State

– Iowa State held off Oklahoma State by 3 in a very entertaining match up of two teams who are peaking at the right time. Both of these teams will be scary opponents not only in the Big 12 tournament, but the NCAA tournament as well.

– The big TCU/Kansas State match up is tonight and will have a very big impact on Friday’s write up. Both teams really need to get it going again.

Big 10

In (4) – Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota

Probably In (3) – Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

– Nothing new in the Big Ten to report on as of today. Friday will be a different story though. Two very big games between Michigan and Northwestern and Michigan State and Illinois. Northwestern is the only team in that group trending in the wrong direction right now.

Pac-12

In (3) – Oregon, Arizona, UCLA

Bubble In (2) – USC, California

– USC needs to put their collapse against Arizona State behind them and take care of business against Washington State at home tonight. Beating the two schools from Washington to close out the regular season would probably be enough for the Trojans but they need to do it one game at a time.

SEC

In (3) – Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina

Bubble In (1) – Arkansas

– South Carolina moves back up into the “In” category with their home win over Mississippi State last night. Their last regular season game is at Ole Miss this weekend and even if they lose that game and for some reason their first game in the SEC tournament also, they should still be safe. The only damage that will be done is to their seeding. After losing three in a row to Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Florida things looked a little dicey there for the Gamecocks but they’ve gotten things back on track and now have wins over Monmouth, Michigan, Syracuse, Florida and Georgia twice.

– Vanderbilt squandered a chance at a very big win at Kentucky last night. Vandy was up 25-6 to start the game, but ended up losing 73-67 in the end. The Commodores play host to Florida this weekend.

American

In (2) – Cincinnati, SMU

Bubble Out – Houston

– No movement in the American since Monday. Houston has a big game that could really move the needle for them tomorrow night at Cincinnati.

Atlantic 10

In (2) – VCU, Dayton

Bubble In (1) – Rhode Island

– Same goes for the A-10. Rhode Island’s next game is at St. Joseph’s tonight. If the Rams lose this one, it might be lights out unless they get to the A-10 championship game.

Missouri Valley

Bubble In (2) – Wichita State, Illinois State

– Both Wichita State and Illinois State will play their next game in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday night. Wichita State will play the winner of Drake/Bradley and Illinois State will play the winner of Indiana State/Evansville. A loss to any of those 4 teams would seal the fate of both teams. In years past, the Missouri Valley conference has been so deep that you could pretty much guarantee that one of the top 2 seeds would be upset before the championship game. Last year #4 Northern Iowa knocked off #1 Wichita State in the semifinal. Two years ago #4 Illinois State knocked off #1 Wichita State. But this year there is a big drop off from 1 and 2 to the rest of the field. It’s just a matter of whether whoever loses the championship game will get in to the tournament. Either team will definitely have to sweat things out on Selection Sunday.

Bracket Projection

Midwest

1. Kansas

16. Texas Southern

8. Arkansas

9. Xavier

5. Purdue

12. Illinois State/Rhode Island

4. Butler

13. Vermont

6. Iowa State

11. Marquette

3. Arizona

14. Valparaiso

7. Wisconsin

10. USC

2. Louisville

15. South Dakota

South

1. Baylor

16. NC Central/North Dakota

8. South Carolina

9. Virginia Tech

5. SMU

12. UNC Wilmington

4. Florida State

13. Princeton

6. Minnesota

11. Middle Tennessee State

3. Florida

14. Belmont

7. Creighton

10. Northwestern

2. North Carolina

15. Florida Gulf Coast

East

1. Villanova

16. New Orleans/Mt. St. Mary’s

8. VCU

9. Michigan State

5. Cincinnati

12. Cal/Syracuse

4. Virginia

13. Monmouth

6. Oklahoma State

11. Providence

3. Duke

14. UNC Ashville

7. Dayton

10. Seton Hall

2. Kentucky

15. Bucknell

West

1. Gonzaga

16. UC Irvine

8. Miami

9. Michigan

5. Notre Dame

12. Nevada

4. West Virginia

13. Akron

6. St. Mary’s

11. UT-Arlington

3. UCLA

14. East Tennessee State

7. Maryland

10. Wichita State

2. Oregon

15. Cal State Bakersfield

Last 4 In: Illinois State, Cal, Syracuse, Rhode Island

First 4 Out: TCU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt

Next 4 Out: Kansas State, Houston, Illinois, BYU

