Malloy Unveils Revised Juvenile Justice Reform Package

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Preventing Connecticut’s adult prisons from becoming crime schools for the young. Governor Dannel Malloy says that’s the of objective of a revised juvenile justice reform package unveiled in Hartford Wednesday.
Speaking at the Asylum Hill Boys & Girls Club in Hartford, Malloy said the measure would gradually increase from 18 to 21, the age that crimes are handled by the juvenile justice system. Vincent Schiraldi, a senior research fellow with the Harvard Kennedy School, says research shows the brain is still developing during this time.
“You can have a perfectly rational conversation with your 19-year-old son about Aristotle, and the philosophy class he’s taking, and the paper he’s writing that night. But then, he can go out and do something inexplicably stupid with his buddies that night,” said Schiraldi.
The most serious crimes and motor vehicle offenses would still be handled in adult court.
A similar proposal died in the legislature last year.