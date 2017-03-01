Judge Releases Man Declared Insane After 2001 Fatal Shooting

March 1, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Montville, William Adamson

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut judge has freed a 64-year-old inmate who was found to be insane when he fatally shot a man in Salem 15 years ago.

Norwich Superior Court Judge Arthur Hadden granted the release of William Adamson from the supervision of the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board on Monday.

Two psychiatrists testified in November that the Montville man is no longer a threat to the public. Hadden wrote in his decision that although Adamson continues to have “an active psychiatric disability,” it does not render him a danger to himself or others.

Adamson was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the December 2001 death of 38-year-old Steven Roesler.

Hadden says those found not guilty because of mental illness are entitled to release after their recovery.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia