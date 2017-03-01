Former CSP Spokesman Paul Vance Retiring

(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance, who was the face of the agency in the days after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over four years ago, is retiring.

Vance at the time was the commanding officer of the CSP public information office.

He was credited with providing the public and media information on the shooting under the most difficult of circumstances.

Vance says he put in his papers last week for retirement effective April 1.

Vance is a 42 year veteran of the State Police, beginning his career as a trooper in 1974 in Litchfield.

Among his many duties, Vance served as a police academy instructor, resident trooper in Prospect, and patrol supervisor.

He was transferred to the traffic division two years ago after 16 years heading the public information office.

Vance says he intends on spending more time with his family and is proud to have served the residents of Connecticut during his time with the State Police.