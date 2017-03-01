A HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE 4 NORTHERN CONNECTICUT COUNTIES FROM 1 AM UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY

Former Bloomfield Police Officer Arrested In On Duty Crash

March 1, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Arrests, Bloomfield, crash

(BLOOMFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –   A former Bloomfield  police officer has been arrested in connection with a crash last March when she responded to  a non-life threatening emergency call.The police vehicle  had its emergency  and siren activated when the collision with a passenger vehicle occurred  at the intersection of Park Avenue and  School  Street.

Both 25 year old   Alecia   Aldrich of Hartford and the man driving the passenger vehicle, 25 year old Dwayne Mclish of Plainville  were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

At the request of the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office  , State Police assumed the investigation.

Wednesday both vehicle operators were arrested. Aldrich  was charged with Assault in the Second Degree,Illegal Operation of an Emergency Vehicle , Reckless Driving and Failure to Wear a Safety Belt in the a Front Seat.. Mclish was charged to Wear  a  Safety Belt in the Front Seat and  Failure to  Carry Minimum Insurance Coverage.

