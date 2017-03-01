Former Bloomfield Police Officer Arrested In On Duty Crash

(BLOOMFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A former Bloomfield police officer has been arrested in connection with a crash last March when she responded to a non-life threatening emergency call.The police vehicle had its emergency and siren activated when the collision with a passenger vehicle occurred at the intersection of Park Avenue and School Street.
Both 25 year old Alecia Aldrich of Hartford and the man driving the passenger vehicle, 25 year old Dwayne Mclish of Plainville were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
At the request of the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office , State Police assumed the investigation.
Wednesday both vehicle operators were arrested. Aldrich was charged with Assault in the Second Degree,Illegal Operation of an Emergency Vehicle , Reckless Driving and Failure to Wear a Safety Belt in the a Front Seat.. Mclish was charged to Wear a Safety Belt in the Front Seat and Failure to Carry Minimum Insurance Coverage.