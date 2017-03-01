Connecticut Business Spotlight March 1, 2017: Carolyn’s Place

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Graphics Print Solutions support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.
This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Carolyn’s Place.
Carolyn’s Place Pregnancy Care Center is here for you; to encourage and support you on your walk of life. Carolyn’s Place offers free and confidential childbirth prep and parenting classes. Carolyn’s Place Pregnancy Care Center is available 24/7, call or text 203-695-1252 or visit carolynsplace.net. No woman should face pregnancy alone. Call or text Carolyn’s Place 203-695-1252.
Brought to you by Merritt Graphics – Print Solutions Print Partners. A division of Joseph Merritt Company. Go to Merrittprintsolutions.com.