ATM Found In Southbury

March 1, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, missing ATM, Southbury

(Southbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It was a rather unusual find in Southbury early this morning.

State Police say an ATM machine was found in the back of a building in town just before 7:30, cast aside like a piece of junk, in the area of 1266 Main Street.

They haven’t said from where the ATM came.

Western District Major Crimes detectives are trying to figure that out.

Anyone who thinks they may have information regarding the missing ATM should contact State Police Troop A in Southbury at (203) 267-2200.

