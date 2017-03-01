A HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE 4 NORTHERN CONNECTICUT COUNTIES FROM 1 AM UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY

Arrest Follows Lengthy Sexual Assault Investigation

March 1, 2017 6:43 PM
(PLAINFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –   Plainfield Police have arrested a Colchester man following a lengthy   investigation  , which resulted in the discovery  of  39 year old Randall Lee Craig sexually assaulting a juvenile  over a period of years, beginning when the victim was  six years old.

Craig,formerly of Plainfield, is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.He was also charged  with Failure to Appear based on an additional active arrest warrant.

Craig is being held at  the Plainfield Police Department for  arraignment Thursday .

