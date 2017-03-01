Arrest Follows Lengthy Sexual Assault Investigation

(PLAINFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Plainfield Police have arrested a Colchester man following a lengthy investigation , which resulted in the discovery of 39 year old Randall Lee Craig sexually assaulting a juvenile over a period of years, beginning when the victim was six years old.
Craig,formerly of Plainfield, is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.He was also charged with Failure to Appear based on an additional active arrest warrant.
Craig is being held at the Plainfield Police Department for arraignment Thursday .