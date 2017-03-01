5 MLB 2017 Breakout Stars

by Rob Joyce

Baseball has started! (Kind of). Spring training games are underway, and now more than any other time of year fans overreact to what happens in the seemingly countless exhibitions. Did that Double-A player hit four home runs in three games? It’s not likely he’s the next Babe Ruth? Is a perennial All-Star struggling? He’ll likely be okay. Yet there are a handful of players that, with experience, should be ready to take the leap from either fringe- or average starter, and jump to stardom.

As the 2017 regular season creeps closer, here are the likely candidates for that list:

5) Aaron Judge, Yankees:

There’s no questioning that the Yankees’ outfielder is a behemoth. Standing at 6-foot-7, 275 lbs. the 24-year-old hit four homers in 27 games last year and has exceptional power. He also struck out 42 times in 84 at-bats. For those who didn’t major in math, that’s 50 percent. Find a way to put the ball in play and he could soon become a mainstay in the middle of the New York lineup.

4) Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox:

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, less than 15 months later the 22-year-old was making his debut with the big club. Though he struck out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and he’s making the adjustment from center to the corner outfield, all the tools are there for stardom. Word is he’s put muscle on his 5-foot-10 frame, which is necessary for someone who weighed just 170 lbs. last season. If those gains translate to the field, he joins a budding young group of stars in Boston and could have a Mookie Betts-esque breakout.

3) Trea Turner, Nationals:

It’s the grandest collection of budding young shortstops we’ve had perhaps ever, and Turner is poised to be the next big one. In 73 games a year ago the 23-year-old had a .342/.370/.567 slash line, with a phenomenal blend of power (13 home runs, 35 extra base hits) and speed (eight triples, 33 stolen bases). Regression would be expected after such a gaudy rookie performance, but the former first-round pick looks like a future stud.

2) Julio Urias, Dodgers:

The youngest member on our list, the 20-year-old Dodgers’ pitcher has proven he can handle major league hitters. Now it’s about when Los Angeles lets him off his leash. Last year he was on a pitch limit and after the expected rocky start to the majors he turned it on in his last six starts, allowing just four runs (albeit in only 29 innings). Already striking out over a batter per inning, the southpaw could soon catapult to the top of the Dodgers’ rotation.

1) Gary Sanchez, Yankees:

Sanchez might already be a superstar-in-the-making. He took the Bronx by storm last season when, in only 543 games, he managed to slug 20 home runs. Obviously having a homer every 10 at-bats is a historic level, and he’ll likely regress to a less Ruth-ian level. Still, the 24-year-old is already in the conversation for best catchers in the league. By the end of the year, he could top that list.