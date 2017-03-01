ECU Solves Huskies

By MIKE POTTER Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Caleb White poured in a career-high 28 points in his final home game, leading East Carolina to a 66-62 upset of Connecticut on Wednesday on the Pirates’ Senior Night.

White’s previous high had been 22 points. Kentrell Barkley added 18 points for ECU.

Kentan Facey had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead four Huskies in double figures.

ECU (14-16, 6-11 American Athletic Conference) snapped a six-game losing streak in the series and beat the Huskies (14-15, 9-8) for the first time in two meetings in Greenville. UConn leads the series 6-2.

Rodney Purvis and Jalen Adams added 12 points each for UConn, while Vance Jackson chipped in 10.

UConn won the first meeting 72-65 on Jan. 22.

Michael Perry directed the Pirates bench for the 11th straight game in place of head coach Jeff Lebo, who has been out since hip replacement surgery on Jan. 16.

Before the game, Lebo announced in a press release the indefinite suspension of junior forward Jabari Craig for violations of team rules. Craig was averaging 1.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies are going to need an upset over visiting Cincinnati to improve their seed in next week’s AAC Tournament in Hartford. A win over the Pirates would have given them the inside track for the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye.

ECU: The Pirates improved to 5-6 without Lebo on the bench as they look for a positive conclusion to the season. ECU had already clinched a better finish both overall and in conference play than they had last season.

SENIOR NIGHT

Pirates Michel Nzege, Andre Washington and White were honored in the pregame ceremony, in which Lebo did participate.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Cincinnati in Storrs on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

ECU: Visits Houston on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)