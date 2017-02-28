Suit Against State and CVH Dismissed

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut judge has dismissed allegations in a lawsuit alleging that a mentally ill woman was traumatized in a state psychiatric hospital while confined to an all-male ward for patients found not guilty of violent crimes by reason of insanity.
Judge Carl Schuman in Litchfield issued a verdict in favor of the state Feb. 17 after a trial with no jury.
Kim Woolfolk sued the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown, saying she was treated inhumanely and feared being sexually assaulted. Court records say Woolfolk suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was gang-raped as a child.
She was confined to the maximum-security, all-male ward between 1994 and 2012.
State officials denied any wrongdoing.
Court records say Woolfolk has a history of violent behavior.
