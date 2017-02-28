State Troopers Charged With Assault

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wethersfield police are charging a pair of Connecticut state troopers in connection with a reported kidnapping and assault from earlier this month.

Wethersfield officers say the assault occurred February 18.

Under arrest are 30-year-old Trooper Rupert Laird and 30-year-old Trooper Xavier Cruz.

Details of the incident were not released by Wethersfield Police.

They do say Laird, a Manchester resident, and Cruz, who is from Wethersfield, each face charges including kidnapping, deprivation of rights by force or threat, assault with a firearm, conpiracy to commit kidnapping and assault, and coercion.

Laird, who works at the Trooper C Tolland barracks, is being held on $750,000 bond.

Cruz is attached to Troop K in Colchester and is free on $750,000 bond.

In a statement, State Police say both men have been suspended, and their weapons, badges, and patrol vehicles confiscated.