Special Elections Maintain Evenly Split State Senate

February 28, 2017 10:21 PM
 HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Early special election results show Connecticut’s state Senate will continue to have an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.
Three legislative seats, two in the Senate and one in the House, were up for grabs Tuesday after three incumbents resigned to seek other state jobs.

Despite a large influx of outside money, the 32nd Senatorial District will continue to be held by a Republican. Watertown State Rep. Eric Berthel defeated Democrat Gregory Cava and petitioning candidate Daniel Lynch. Democrats are taking credit for narrowing Berthel’s margin of victory in the traditionally GOP district.
Meanwhile, Hartford Rep. Douglas McCrory defeated Republican Mike McDonald and two write-in candidates, keeping the 2nd Senatorial District seat Democratic.
In West Haven Dorinda Keenan Borer won the 115th Assembly District seat, keeping it Democratic.

 

