RAY DUNAWAY: The Hearing On Crumbling Foundations

Senator Tony Guglielmo of Stafford joins Ray to discuss the joint public hearing with the Planning and Development Committee, Insurance Committee, the Banks Committee and the Public Safety Committee. In order to make it easier for folks to testify at this public hearing, all four committees will hear bills regarding crumbling foundations; the February 28th public hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, and will start at 10 am in Room 2C.
RAY DUNAWAY: The Hearing On Crumbling FoundationsFebruary 28, 2017 10:55 AM
Image of a cracking foundation from a state Department of Consumer Protection report, December 30, 2016.