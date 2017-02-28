Police Identify Man Killed In Crash

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton Town Police have released the name of the man killed in a motor vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Investigators say 25-year-old Ryan Piazza was the lone occupant in the vehicle that rolled over around midnight after Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive.
Passing motorists found Piazza, who was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Groton Town Police at (860) 441-6712.