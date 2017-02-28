Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Man Arrested Following Threatening Text Messages

February 28, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: East Haven. threat, texts

(EAST HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  An East Haven man has been arrested after police say  a woman came to police  headquarters   Sunday  and said her daughter’s ex – boyfriend , 21 year old Nicholas Gambardella  sent her a text message  depicting him smiling while  holding what appeared to be a firearm  pointed at  the camera.

Police say  the alleged text message was sent after Gambardella  went to his ex-girlfriend’s  place of employment in Branford  and caused a scene there with several friends.After leaving Branford, the  complaint   said Gambardella  left the area only after she  threatened to  call police , and received a text message  a short time later  with him pointing a gun at the camera with a message written across the screen.

Gambardella was arrested at his home and charged with  Threatening in the 1st Degree.While officers spoke to Gambardella , a large amount if marijuana smoke emanated from the home.Inside there were several individuals , including  children raging in age from three months to fourteen years.Gambardella was additionally charged with four   counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.Four others in the home were also charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor.Two of them were  also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia