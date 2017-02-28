Man Arrested Following Threatening Text Messages

(EAST HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An East Haven man has been arrested after police say a woman came to police headquarters Sunday and said her daughter’s ex – boyfriend , 21 year old Nicholas Gambardella sent her a text message depicting him smiling while holding what appeared to be a firearm pointed at the camera.

Police say the alleged text message was sent after Gambardella went to his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment in Branford and caused a scene there with several friends.After leaving Branford, the complaint said Gambardella left the area only after she threatened to call police , and received a text message a short time later with him pointing a gun at the camera with a message written across the screen.

Gambardella was arrested at his home and charged with Threatening in the 1st Degree.While officers spoke to Gambardella , a large amount if marijuana smoke emanated from the home.Inside there were several individuals , including children raging in age from three months to fourteen years.Gambardella was additionally charged with four counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.Four others in the home were also charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor.Two of them were also arrested on outstanding warrants.