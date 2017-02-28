Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Family Of UConn Student Files Suit In Her Death

February 28, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, uconn, west hartford

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The family of a University of Connecticut student killed when she was run over by a campus fire department vehicle has sued the driver and the state.

The Courant (http://cour.at/2mphUQt ) reports that Abraham and Shiny Chemmarappally, of West Hartford, filed suit on behalf of their daughter, Jeffny Pally, who was struck Oct. 16 after falling asleep in front of the UConn Fire Department building.

Police say she had been drinking at a fraternity party before she was killed. Six members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity face charges.

The suit alleges the firefighter who struck Pally operated the vehicle “in a reckless, willful and wanton manner, and in a manner that showed reckless and
malicious disregard” for the safety of others.

A UConn spokeswoman says the university cannot comment on pending litigation.

